1 dead after crash in Greenwood Co.

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash that happened Monday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 8:39 a.m. on SC Highway 702. on Dec. 19.

Troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Highway 702 when the driver of a Nissan Kicks, who was stopped on Frasier Road, entered the intersection and hit the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep then crossed the centerline, hitting a tractor trailer head-on.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene.

