17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles, gun in bedroom

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.

Once on scene, Newberry County deputies said a teen had provided another teen with edible marijuana treats and they believe more treats were at the teen’s house in Union County.

Upon hearing this, Union County deputies obtained a search warrant for a house on Renwick Road.

During the search, deputies found marijuana, edibles, scales, grinder, a 9mm handgun and $1860 from the teen’s bedroom.

A Department of Juvenile Justice complaint form was filled out and served to the 17-year-old on Wednesday, Dec. 13 while in court in Newberry County.

The teen was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

