2 Western NC communities to receive neighborhood revitalization grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million.

The department said the requests will provide housing and public improvements for low and moderate-income North Carolinians.

“North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help them provide affordable housing,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Building stronger and more resilient communities is important to our economic success and these neighborhood revitalization grants will support them in doing just that.”

The program conducted two rounds of funding with increased maximum per grant awards to offset the rising construction costs and other special needs that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first of funding, Buncombe County received $400,000 and McDowell County received $950,000.

In the second round of funding, McDowell County received $5,000,000.

“These additional federal resources will help our most vulnerable communities as building and living costs have increased,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This is a banner year for economic development and this infusion of funding will greatly benefit more North Carolina families and local economies by providing more housing options, jobs, and economic opportunities.”

