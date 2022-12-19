5 Upstate football players named finalists in SC Football Hall of Fame

FOX Carolina News Staff
Dec. 19, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced 25 finalists for the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony at the Hilton in Greenville.

The finalists consists of 22 modern era nominees of players, administrators and coaches as well as three legacy nominees.

The organization defines a legacy nominee as those considered outside the modern era and/or have passed away.

Each nominee was either born, grew up or played in the state, coached at one of the collegiate football programs in the state or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina.

Some of the finalists from the Upstate include:

  • Ben Coates of Greenwood
  • Rickey Foggie of Laurens
  • Tony Rice of Woodruff
  • Sidney Rice of Gaffney
  • John Gilliam of Greenwood

To vote for one of the finalists, click here.

The organization is scheduled to hold the ceremony on April 21, 2023.

