Armed felon arrested after neighborhood shooting in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they arrested an armed felon following a neighborhood shooting that happened on Bartlett Street in the afternoon of Dec. 16.

Officers responded to the area at around 1:46 p.m. for reports of gun discharge and found shell casings, but no suspect. They also said no one was hurt during the incident and there were no property damage reports made.

After an investigation, 53-year-old Jonathan Elliot Woolfolk was identified as the gunman.

Police found Woolfolk in the nearby area of Murray Hill Park, but he fled when officers tried to make contact with him.

He then pulled out a gun and threw it underneath a nearby vehicle as police quickly arrested him, officers said.

During the arrest, they found Woolfolk to be in possession of 52.9 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of crack cocaine and a .380 Tauris Pistol and charged him with the following:

Possession of a firearm by felon

Discharge of a firearm in the city

Possession of cocaine

Trafficking methamphetamine

He was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under an $80,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

