Avoid the panic and find joy this holiday season

Professional counselor and comedian Queen Momo shares tips for avoiding the holiday panic and finding joy this season. We also get her take on some recent health studies about food that reduces stress, and how screen time may impact a child’s emotional development.

You can see Queen Momo performing live along with Monte Allen at the Greenville Comedy Zone December 30 & 31.

You can also follow Queen Momo on Facebook and Instagram.

