Avoid the panic and find joy this holiday season

Professional counselor and comedian Queen Momo shares tips for avoiding the holiday panic and finding joy this season.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Professional counselor and comedian Queen Momo shares tips for avoiding the holiday panic and finding joy this season. We also get her take on some recent health studies about food that reduces stress, and how screen time may impact a child’s emotional development.

You can see Queen Momo performing live along with Monte Allen at the Greenville Comedy Zone December 30 & 31.

You can also follow Queen Momo on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Queen Momo shares tips for avoiding the holiday panic and finding joy this season.
Avoid the holiday panic
David Kabrin of Greenville360 shares ideas for things to do this week, including Skating on the...
Happening this week: festive family fun
Sam Slaughter shares his "nice" list for places to grab a drink during the holidays.
Festive spots to grab a drink this holiday season
Rabbi Leibel Kesselman shares information about Chanukah and Sunday's event at NOMA Square.
Community invited to Chanukah on Main