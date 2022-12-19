Chilly start to the week followed by First Alert Weather Days beginning Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold, but mainly dry start to the week. Then rain, some snow, and frigid temperatures ahead of Christmas, prompting our next First Alert Weather Days.

First Alert Headlines

Cold all week, but mainly dry through Wednesday

Rain Thursday into AM mix & mountain snow Friday

Frigid air could lead to winter weather close to Christmas

Overnight cloud cover helps to hold our temperatures in check for the second night of Hanukkah. It’s still cold, but lows only fall to the low 30s and some upper 20s in the mountains. We’re splitting hairs, but at least it’s something to prevent a much colder night otherwise.

Hanukkah Forecast - Monday Night (WHNS)

Tuesday and Wednesday brings a slight chance for a few showers as the system passes by just south of the region. Expect highs to remain similarly chilly in the 40s.

A new storm system heads our way late Wednesday night into Thursday, marking a stretch of four FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS through Christmas Day. A sharp Arctic cold front sinks southeast across the central United States, pulling a fetch of moisture northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to periods of cold rain throughout the day on Thursday, but it’s overnight when things could get more interesting.

This set up is a difficult one as the cold air is chasing the moisture. The big question is whether the cold air arrives quickly enough to transition the precipitation to something more wintry. Often with this set up, the cold air pushes the moisture out before the two can meet, but it’s not out of the question for us to get a wintry mix Friday morning. Right now, we are eyeing a wintry mix Friday morning across the mountains, or even a brief period of plain snow. Accumulations look unlikely, but it would still be enough to make for dangerous morning travel. Folks Upstate and across Northeast Georgia stand a much lower chance for Friday morning snow, but we cannot completely rule out a stray flurry or mixed rain/snow shower that morning, either.

Futuretrack Rain & Snow, 7:00 AM Friday (WHNS)

Snow or not, temperatures begin to plummet sharply throughout the day on Friday as polar air spills in behind the cold front. Afternoon temperatures range anywhere from the 20s across the mountains to 30s upstate, before factoring any added chill from the wind.

Futuretrack Temperatures, 3:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

The absolute brunt of the cold hits Friday night into the morning of Christmas Eve. That’s when low temperatures are expected to bottom out at absolutely frigid levels in the single-digits to low teens in the mountains, while folks Upstate wake up in the teens. Add any wind to the equation, and we could be looking at sub-zero wind chills for of us. The cold carries through Christmas Day, with highs expected to remain in the 30s for the holiday. Make sure to dress in layers this week, and do everything you can to stay warm going into Christmas weekend!

Morning Temperatures, Christmas Eve (WHNS)

