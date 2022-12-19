GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after one person was shot to death Monday morning.
Deputies said dispatch received a call around 10:40 a.m. regarding a person who was shot on Augusta Road. When deputies arrived on scene, the found an injured man who was pronounced dead on scene.
The Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest has been detained.
Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.
Stay tuned for further details.
