Deputies still searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing teen who was last seen a week ago.

According to deputies, 17-year-old Gracie Mull was last seen on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Department of Social Services office at around 1:30 a.m.

Mull has blond hair with black roots, is five feet four inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with gold writing on it and black leggings.

Mull ran away with 17-year-old Abagail Cantrell on Dec. 9, but Cantrell was recently located and is safe.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.