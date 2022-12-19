Fan who dressed up as Kendra Kent for Halloween visits FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FOX Carolina team got the chance to meet a little girl from Belton with a BIG love of local news.

Taylor Fant, 5, dressed up as First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent for Halloween - and her costume was perfect down to the fine details!

FOX Carolina fan Taylor Fant, 5, dressed up as a First Alert Chief Meteorologist for Halloween. (Provided by family)

Taylor and her family made shirts, microphones, media passes and a weatherboard so she could give forecast updates at a local trunk-or-treat event.

On Monday Taylor was at the FOX Carolina studio to help Kendra with a forecast in the weather center and meet the rest of the team.

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent and 5-year-old Taylor Fant work on a forecast in the weather center. (FOX Carolina News)

Taylor is tackling kindergarten right now and we know she has great things ahead of her!

