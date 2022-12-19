Fan who dressed up as Kendra Kent for Halloween visits FOX Carolina
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FOX Carolina team got the chance to meet a little girl from Belton with a BIG love of local news.
Taylor Fant, 5, dressed up as First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent for Halloween - and her costume was perfect down to the fine details!
Taylor and her family made shirts, microphones, media passes and a weatherboard so she could give forecast updates at a local trunk-or-treat event.
On Monday Taylor was at the FOX Carolina studio to help Kendra with a forecast in the weather center and meet the rest of the team.
Taylor is tackling kindergarten right now and we know she has great things ahead of her!
