Final second shot puts Furman on top, No. 9 in SportsCenter Top 10

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Late game heroics from Furman senior guard Mike Bothwell put the Paladins on top Saturday 72-70. Bothwell drained a jumper from the left baseline with less than a second remaining to secure the win over defending WAC regular season champion Stephen F. Austin.

The game was full of late dramatics as the two teams traded final shots in the final minute. With 40 seconds remaining Stephen F. Austin had a three called back after video review showed the shot clock had expired before the shot was released.

With less than 20 seconds to play, Furman forced a turnover and called a timeout, but they had no timeouts remaining and were charged with a technical foul.

Stephen F. Austin would tie the game on the ensuing technical foul shot and Furman was then given the ball.

Bothwell took it the length of the court and drilled a jumper off the dribble from 13 feet to break the deadlock. Capping off a 21-point second half and finishing the night with a career high 36 on 12-of-14 shooting from the field and a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line.

According to Furan, the fifth-year senior became the first NCAA Division I player to score 35 or more points on 85% shooting from the field and a 10-of-10 or better night at the foul line in a decade. Bothwell is the first Paladin to finish perfect from the line on 11 or more attempts since Jordan Lyons went 13-for-13 at Alabama during the 2020-21 campaign, and the guard is the first Paladin to score 35 or more in a game since Lyons tallied 40 at VMI on January 1, 2020.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.