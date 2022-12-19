Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away from home overnight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help finding a teen who ran away from home overnight.

15-year-old Jayden Wooten ran away around 1 a.m. and left his phone at home, according to the department.

Police said Wooten has yet to be heard from since.

Anyone with information on Wooten’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

