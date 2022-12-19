Greer girl battling rare disease gets Make-A-Wish surprise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 7-year-old girl from Greer had her wish come true on Monday.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprised Rhiannon with a party to celebrate an upcoming trip to Disney, which was her wish. The Rapunzel-themed event included presents, cheering loved ones, and her favorite lunch - Chick-Fil-A.

Rhiannon now has a clean bill of health, but the road there hasn’t been easy. She was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), a rare disorder that causes lesions to form in the body.

“She had to have surgery to remove one lesion from her skull that was attached to her brain and then once that was confirmed what it was she had to have a year of chemo and steroids,” said Samantha McConnaughey, Rhiannon’s mom.

She still has to go to the doctor every four months for bloodwork and will need screenings throughout her life.

“When we got that letter that she was approved, and she found out she was gonna have a wish, all she did was just get excited,” McConnaughey said. “She wasn’t worried about a treatment, or hospital stay or anything at the time. So that was really nice.”

Rhiannon’s little brother, Logan, is excited to be included in the trip as well.

Misty Farmer, the CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina, said there are more than 400 children across the state waiting on their wishes due to a backlog from the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.