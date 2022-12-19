Investigation into harassing text messages expands

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The investigation into who is sending Upstate women anonymous, harassing messages just got bigger.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office opened the first case last week. Today, another began in Oconee County.

Jimmy Watt, spokesperson for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, said the department has never seen a harassment case quite like this one.

Four women filed reports Monday morning.

“Things start out like this and then they can progress and people could go missing,” said Sarah Yarbrough, one of the women filing a report. “We want to protect every woman that we can from the harassment and potentially more.”

Watt said Oconee County residents who think they’ve received similar texts should also file reports. He also said don’t delete any of the harassing messages because they could contain important information.

Two of the women also filed reports with the Seneca Police Department, according to Major Jeremy Rothell, which are being passed on to the investigators.

