Kitts makes Carolina debut, nets first points

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A loud roar from the fans at Colonial Life Arena escorted freshman Chloe Kitts onto the court for the first time in her career. The midyear enrollee moved to Columbia, S.C. Tuesday after choosing to forgo her senior year of high school to enroll at South Carolina.

The Florida product saw her first minutes as a college basketball player in the first quarter Sunday against Charleston Southern. Logging her first point not long after on a free throw. The start of a ten-point effort that had her tied for third most on the team. In all she logged 23 minutes and added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Head coach Dawn Staley explaining Kitts fills a need for the team now with her scoring ability.

“She provides something that has been inconsistent in that she can shoot the ball,” said Staley post game. “She can shoot it from mid-range, she can shoot the three. And she’s a quick learner. So, she’s eager to play and to participate and we’re slowly going to try to bring her into what we’re trying to do.”

Staley added they threw some things at her on the fly Sunday, noting that will happen as needed.

Kitts joins the top ranked Gamecocks as a true freshman this year and will not be redshirting.

