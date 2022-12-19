Local boutique shares holiday outfit ideas for women of all ages

The ladies of Yeah, That Boutique in Greer share holiday outfit ideas that will suit women of all ages.
The holidays call for outfits that are a little more special and sparkly! Mother-daughter duo Sheila and Sophia from Yeah, That Boutique in Greer show us a few outfit ideas that will suit women of all ages.

Yeah, That Boutique is located at 110 Cannon St., Greer. You can shop their website, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

