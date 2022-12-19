Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County.

Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.

The building was also the location of the founding of the Spartanburg County government in 1785.

Julian Hankinson, President and cofounder of the Tyger River Foundation (TRF), and his wife Monty are familiar with Sparkle City history and are going above and beyond to renovate the property while still holding on to its roots.

“We promote, protect and restore the natural and historic resources of the Tyger River Basin and encourage and active outdoor lifestyle,” said Hankinson.

The TRF board, made up of 10 people, teamed up foundations to pour in at least three million dollars in private donations into the Anderson Mill project.

Hankinson said the hardest decision initially was whether or not to restore the building as it stands or to rebuild it.

“After we found a photo that had 1894 written on the back of it that was before the 1903 flood that damaged this building we realized the best thing and the most long-term thing to do was to take the building apart board by board save the good wood and then put it back together,” said the couple.

The couple plans to add five acres and turn it into a park with kiosks, picnic facilities and a way to safely access the water for children.

TRF says there is still opportunity to donate to the Anderson Mill renovation project. You can donate here.

