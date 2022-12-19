Man accused of throwing cinderblocks in Upstate church parking lot, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested for vandalism at a church Sunday morning.

Deputies said they were called to New Spring Church on Peachwood Centre Drive around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a possible breaking and entering. Upon arrival, one deputy made contact with Robert Edwards Morris.

Morris told deputies he was moving cones to the parking lot so that people were able to get into the lot for church.

After speaking with Morris, deputies spoke with a witness who said they saw him throwing pieces of cinderblocks towards multiple cars behind the church.

As deputies tried to arrest Morris, he resisted them and started to fight with them, a report said. It wasn’t until a deputy pulled out a taser, warning Morris to comply, that Morris finally laid on the ground face down with his hands behind his back.

The Sheriff’s Office said after further investigation, Morris was asked to put his hands behind his back but he began to resist once physical contact was made. After seconds of resisting, Morris broke free and a fight began.

According to deputies, Morris was charged with destruction, damaging, and vandalizing property, disorderly conduct, giving false information to officers, resisting or interfering with police and simple assault.

Morris was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for unknown injuries and later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

