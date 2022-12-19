Marion man charged for shooting victim in neck, deputies say

Harold Joseph Mullen
Harold Joseph Mullen(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Marion has been charged after shooting a victim in the neck.

Deputies said on Oct. 22, they were called to a home for a reported gunshot wound victim. An investigation determined Harold Joseph Mullen Jr., 30, shot a Swannanoa man in the neck.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim survive and is expected to recover.

Mullen was charged with attempted murder first degree and issued a $400,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

MORE NEWS: Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away from home overnight

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 Western NC communities to receive neighborhood revitalization grant
Zeniya Rose, 16
Police searching for missing teen in Greenville
Mega Millions jackpot rises after no winner in Friday’s drawing
Scott Ongemach is charged with two counts of attempted murder after a crash that deputies say...
Report: Upstate man rams, flips car during road rage incident
The Salvation Army red kettle.
Salvation Army of Greenville down $75K from goal, in need of donations