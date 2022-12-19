Marion man charged for shooting victim in neck, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Marion has been charged after shooting a victim in the neck.

Deputies said on Oct. 22, they were called to a home for a reported gunshot wound victim. An investigation determined Harold Joseph Mullen Jr., 30, shot a Swannanoa man in the neck.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim survive and is expected to recover.

Mullen was charged with attempted murder first degree and issued a $400,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

