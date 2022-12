Mega Millions jackpot rises after no winner in Friday’s drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With six days until Christmas, Mega Millions could deliver someone a $465 million gift on Tuesday night.

Friday’s jackpot drawing produced more than 14,000 winners in South Carolina.

Tuesday night’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Tickets are two dollars and can be purchased at any participating convivence store or online.

The odds of winning Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 303 million.

