GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says Rutherford Rd. is closed following a suspect pursuit.

Officials say the pursuit ended when the suspect collided into another vehicle.

Officials say the pursuit took place in reference to a home invasion and stolen vehicle investigation on Earle St.

