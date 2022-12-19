Police searching for missing teen in Greenville

Zeniya Rose, 16
Zeniya Rose, 16(Greenville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Dec. 15.

Officers said 16 - year - old Zeniya Rose was reported missing by DSS and was last seen leaving a facility on Halton Road wearing a black jacket, black or gray pants and shiny/sparkly sandals.

She was also carrying a gray bookbag, black duffle bag and a black water bottle.

If anyone has information regarding her location, call 911.

