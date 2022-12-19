Report: Upstate man rams, flips car during road rage incident

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man is facing attempted murder charges after he rammed another driver during a road rage incident on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a wreck on Lake Forrest Road around 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two men sitting next to a car that was flipped on its roof.

According to the incident report, the other driver, Scott Ongemach, told officials that he was upset at the victims because he believed they were driving too fast on a residential street.

Deputies said Ongemach described that he “blacked out from anger” when their car passed him so he decided he was “going to make a difference” and rammed them with his truck.

The two men in the car were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

While deputies were talking to Ongemach about the crash, he admitted what he did was wrong but said “something just snapped,” according to the incident report.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.