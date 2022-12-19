Salvation Army of Greenville down $75K from goal, in need of donations

The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Salvation Army red kettle.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville is in need of donations after announcing it is down almost $75,000 from its fundraising goal this holiday season.

The organization has provided 24,360 shelter beds to individuals, more than 73,000 meals to those experiencing food insecurity and provided more than $225,000 in rent and utility assistance to those in need within the community.

Although the Salvation Army’s red kettles will be out for one more week leading up to Christmas, the organization is asking the community to continue to consider donating any amount in order to help support its “life-changing” mission programs that take place all year long.

For those who are unable to make it to the red kettle locations, online donations can be made here.

MORE NEWS: Two shot to death in vehicle in Buncombe County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 Western NC communities to receive neighborhood revitalization grant
Zeniya Rose, 16
Police searching for missing teen in Greenville
Mega Millions jackpot rises after no winner in Friday’s drawing
Scott Ongemach is charged with two counts of attempted murder after a crash that deputies say...
Report: Upstate man rams, flips car during road rage incident