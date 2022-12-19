Salvation Army of Greenville down $75K from goal, in need of donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville is in need of donations after announcing it is down almost $75,000 from its fundraising goal this holiday season.

The organization has provided 24,360 shelter beds to individuals, more than 73,000 meals to those experiencing food insecurity and provided more than $225,000 in rent and utility assistance to those in need within the community.

Although the Salvation Army’s red kettles will be out for one more week leading up to Christmas, the organization is asking the community to continue to consider donating any amount in order to help support its “life-changing” mission programs that take place all year long.

For those who are unable to make it to the red kettle locations, online donations can be made here.

