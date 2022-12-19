Skating on Big Ice returns to Bon Secours

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Time to lace up those skates. Skating on the Big Ice returns to Bon Secours Wellness Arena Monday.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 30, the rink will be open for all ages and abilities to practice skills, skate for fitness or just enjoy skating while listening to music and socializing with family and friends.

Skate times are 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

