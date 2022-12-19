Two shot to death in vehicle in Buncombe County

FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a vehicle on Monday morning.

Deputies said the two victims were shot in the parking lot of a gas station on Mills Gap Road. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Detectives say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

