Two shot to death in vehicle in Buncombe County

(WRDW)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a vehicle on Monday morning.

Deputies said the two victims were shot in the parking lot of a gas station on Mills Gap Road. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Detectives say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 Western NC communities to receive neighborhood revitalization grant
Zeniya Rose, 16
Police searching for missing teen in Greenville
Mega Millions jackpot rises after no winner in Friday’s drawing
Scott Ongemach is charged with two counts of attempted murder after a crash that deputies say...
Report: Upstate man rams, flips car during road rage incident
The Salvation Army red kettle.
Salvation Army of Greenville down $75K from goal, in need of donations