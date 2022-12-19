Woman charged after trying to bring gun into Abbeville basketball game

School sign and police
School sign and police(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was recently charged after allegedly trying to bring a gun into a basketball game at Abbeville Highschool.

Deputies said Senior Resource Officers were working security at the game when they noticed a woman trying to bring a non-clear bag into the building.

According to deputies, the woman smelled like marijuana and was under supervised release through the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole, so they decided to search her bag.

During the search, deputies reportedly found a pistol in her bag, and marijuana in her pocket. The woman was taken into custody and transported to the Abbeville County Detention Center, where she was charged with bring a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of marijuana.

Deputies stated that this situation was an example of how Abbeville County School District’s clear bag policy makes school events safer.

