Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3.

Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.

Vanderhost was taken to the hospital where he later passed away from his serious injuries.

Upon completion of the police department’s investigation, Guy was charged with death by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Police said Guy turned herself into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Dec. 14.

