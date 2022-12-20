Anderson man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Arson arrest
Arson arrest(KTTC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a man from Anderson was arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said 42-year-old Kenney A. Swaney was arrested on Dec. 15 for distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Swaney was previously convicted on related charged in 2017, according to the Attorney General.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

MORE NEWS: LIVE: Crashes cause backup on I-85 south in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash
I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County
Keith Jones, 46
Man charged in deadly Upstate hotel shooting to appear in court
Shykelia Brenee Smith
Deputies identify woman accused of bringing gun into Abbeville basketball game
at-home COVID tests
Expiration dates extended for some at-home COVID-19 tests