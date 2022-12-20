Anderson man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a man from Anderson was arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said 42-year-old Kenney A. Swaney was arrested on Dec. 15 for distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Swaney was previously convicted on related charged in 2017, according to the Attorney General.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

