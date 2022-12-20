I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported.

Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol.

By 1:30 p.m., traffic was moving again.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-85 North crash near Exit 54
Crash along I-85 North causes delays for drivers near exit 54
Crash on I-85 near exit 51 causing traffic
TRAFFIC: Crash causing backup on I-85 near exit 51
generic crash
Crash along I-85 South causes delays for drivers in Greenville Co.
Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85