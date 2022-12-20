I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported.

Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol.

By 1:30 p.m., traffic was moving again.

