I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County on Tuesday afternoon after troopers said multiple crashes were reported.
Collisions occurred at 12:27 p.m. near mile marker 62 and at 12:35 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to Highway Patrol.
By 1:30 p.m., traffic was moving again.
