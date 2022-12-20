SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a Red Roof Inn on Monday night.

Deputies said they responded to a Red Roof Inn on Pottery Road at around 7:29 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the back. Deputies said she was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, her current condition is unknown.

According to deputies, a suspect was detained shortly after deputies arrived.

This is an active investigation, according to deputies. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.