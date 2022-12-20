Expiration dates extended for some at-home COVID-19 tests

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Your at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests may be good for longer than you initially thought. Here’s how to check.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says some diagnostic test manufacturers have contacted the agency to authorize a longer shelf-life for their tests as they get more stable testing results over time.

Customers may get a notice from manufacturers about the extended expiration date, but you can also check on the FDA website.

COVID-19 tests from the following manufacturers have been authorized for an extended shelf-life:

Abbott Diagnostics

Access Bio

ACON Laboratories

Celltrion USA

Detect Inc.

iHealth Labs

InBios International

Lucira Health

Maxim Biomedical

OraSure Technologies

OSANG LLC

Quidel Corporation

SD Biosensor

Siemens Healthineers

