Expiration dates extended for some at-home COVID-19 tests
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Your at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests may be good for longer than you initially thought. Here’s how to check.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says some diagnostic test manufacturers have contacted the agency to authorize a longer shelf-life for their tests as they get more stable testing results over time.
Customers may get a notice from manufacturers about the extended expiration date, but you can also check on the FDA website.
COVID-19 tests from the following manufacturers have been authorized for an extended shelf-life:
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Access Bio
- ACON Laboratories
- Celltrion USA
- Detect Inc.
- iHealth Labs
- InBios International
- Lucira Health
- Maxim Biomedical
- OraSure Technologies
- OSANG LLC
- Quidel Corporation
- SD Biosensor
- Siemens Healthineers
