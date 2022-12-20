Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for N.C. ahead of winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency ahead of extremely cold temperatures expected later this week.

The order activates the state’s emergency operations plan, waives transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, helps first responders and protects consumers from price gouging.

“We know that with the extremely low temperatures North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm,” said Governor Cooper. “While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial truck drivers, which is being further exacerbated by COVID and flu outbreaks. The State of Emergency will help ease some restrictions and allow heating fuel companies to keep up with demand.”

Cold temperatures are expected to move into the state on Friday and continue through the holiday weekend. Most areas will see overnight lows in the teens, with afternoon highs struggling to climb above freezing. Even colder temperatures are expected across the mountains. Due to the duration of cold temperatures, especially across western NC, water in poorly insulated or open pipes may freeze.

In addition to the cold temperatures, it will be very windy statewide Friday through early Saturday. Strong wind gusts could result in some downed trees, power outages, and wind chill values in the single digits across the state and below zero across the mountains.

