Greenville Meals on Wheels needs more delivery volunteers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The worst of COVID-19 may be behind us, but many nonprofits are still struggling to bounce back from pandemic losses. Meals on Wheels is in desperate need of volunteers.

They’re down to 50 meal delivery drivers right now. On average they need 140 volunteers a day. 50 volunteers is 50 routes. so, they’ve had to adjust the way they serve to keep people fed. they’re hoping more volunteers will step up soon.

Donald Vandersloot has been a Meals on Wheels volunteer since 2014.

“I don’t like to use the r word but I’m no longer employed. And quite frankly, I needed something to do and I thought it would be nice to have something to do that kind of gave back” he said.

Normally, Vandersloot delivers two days a week. But lately he’s picking up extras.

“I’ve been here almost four years and this is the biggest kind of shrinkage I’ve seen” said

Muriel Taylor, the Director of Volunteers and Community Engagement for Greenville Meals on Wheels.

Taylor says they lost many regular volunteers after COVID-19. Others dropped out after gas prices grew. And some do one route and don’t come back. So feeding 1,500 people in Greenville County has gotten harder.

They have about 50 routes short staffed. That’s about 500 people without a hot meal drop off each day.

“We’ve had to make some routes which we call frozen, meaning they might get a hot and a frozen meal on Monday because we don’t have a volunteer for their route on Tuesday. And that’s not what we want to do. We want to feed everybody a hot meal every day because not only is the meal important, the interaction with our volunteers is crucial to their overall mental and physical well-being as well, said Taylor.

The interactions are Vandersloot’s favorite part.

“Everybody’s appreciative and everybody’s thankful and I just like to see the people,” he said.

The organization has used Doordash delivery drivers for free over the last few months. But that’s only a temporary solution, next year, they’ll have to pay for the Dashers help. That’s why they’re asking you to step up.

“We can’t do what we do without our volunteers so for that, we’re super grateful. we just need additional ones that come on out and join us” said Taylor.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up here. You work days and routes that best fit your schedule. Routes can be about 30 minutes to an hour long.

