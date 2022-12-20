Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South

Pearlie Harris mural
Pearlie Harris mural(City of Greenville)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit.

The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore.

“Greenville has no shortage of charm, from Falls Park on the Reedy to the city’s impressive restaurant scene,” writes Fodor’s. “Adding to its delights is the mural of Pearlie Harris, who began teaching in Greenville in 1962 and was the only Black teacher at the all-white Crestone Elementary.”

The 18,900 square foot mural was painted by Australian artist Guido Van Helten and depicts Harris teaching children of all races, according to the travel publication.

