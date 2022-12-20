Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at Biltmore Estate

ASHVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hallmark Channel announced their plans to shoot a movie at the Historic Biltmore Estate next year for their 2023 “Countdown to Christmas.”

The movie, “A Biltmore Christmas,” will be filmed at the Estate in Asheville, NC, and stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, at Hallmark Media. “We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

Production for the film will start in January 2023 and air later in the year as part of the channel’s “Countdown to Christmas.”

