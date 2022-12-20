Hanukkah mobile spreads joy through downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re in downtown Greenville during Hanukkah there’s a good chance you’ll see, or hear, the Hanukkah mobile.

“I like the share the joy of Hanukkah. The people should just feel the warmth, the sharing, the lights,” said Rabbi Leibel Kesselman with Chabad Jewish Center of Greenville.

In the last several years, Kesselman has brought Hanukkah to the community during the eight-day Jewish holiday by driving a car, or van, with a giant menorah and speakers on the roof.

“There’s Chabad that has Hanukkah menorah parades all over the country, all over the world and many of them during the parades they’ll have music playing just to make it more as a parade. And I decided to try to put the speaker on the car, not just a parade but when I go around during the week of Hanukkah,” he said.

With Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel playing on loop, Kesselman drives up and down Main Street but also has the car stocked with homemade doughnuts, menorahs, chocolate gelt, and dreidels.

“That has been very rewarding for me that I can be out, sometimes 45 minutes, and I’m like yeah you know people are waving hi but then when I meet that one person. Sometimes a non-Jew that say I have a Jewish friend who would love to see this, they’ll take a picture and send it to them,” says Kesselman. “Or a Jewish person that felt very alone, and now suddenly they feel like oh there are other Jews in this city.”

“It was just kind of cool seeing it and being celebrated too and being like oh yeah we’re representing,” said Elina, who stopped and talked to Kesselman outside the Hanukkah mobile.

It’s those little moments that make the long, and sometimes cold, hours downtown worth it.

“Judaism is not really about sharing the religion as far as asking people to observe what we’re doing and do what we’re doing. It’s more about the message of what Hanukkah represents. The message of freedom, the message of light and that’s really a universal message that we want to share with everybody,” said Kesselman.

