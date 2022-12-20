Jeff Duncan calls Jan. 6 panel an ‘illegitimate kangaroo court’

Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is weighing in on the results of the Jan. 6 committee.

After the House panel’s decision on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution, Duncan released the following statement:

The panel was made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans who unanimously agreed on the referral.

The Jan. 6 committee cited four charges that it found may have been violated by Trump: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh at bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022.
SC attorney general seeks life without parole in Murdaugh murder trial
The skyline in downtown Greenville, SC
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
Keith Jones, 46
Man charged in deadly Upstate hotel shooting denied bond
Multi-vehicle crash
I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County