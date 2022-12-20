Jeff Duncan calls Jan. 6 panel an ‘illegitimate kangaroo court’
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is weighing in on the results of the Jan. 6 committee.
After the House panel’s decision on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution, Duncan released the following statement:
The panel was made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans who unanimously agreed on the referral.
The Jan. 6 committee cited four charges that it found may have been violated by Trump: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or aiding an insurrection.
