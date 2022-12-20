Jeff Duncan calls Jan. 6 panel an ‘illegitimate kangaroo court’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is weighing in on the results of the Jan. 6 committee.

After the House panel’s decision on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution, Duncan released the following statement:

“The January 6th committee is nothing more than an illegitimate kangaroo court. Anything they say or do is unserious and should be ignored.”

The panel was made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans who unanimously agreed on the referral.

The Jan. 6 committee cited four charges that it found may have been violated by Trump: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

