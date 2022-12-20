Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

The skyline in downtown Greenville, SC
The skyline in downtown Greenville, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday.

Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.

Service information for Judy Balziser has not yet been released, according to the restaurant.

Two Chefs serves deli sandwiches, salad, and soup made with local ingredients and the restaurant advertises non-GMO cheeses, milk and produce in their market.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Jeff Duncan calls Jan. 6 panel an ‘illegitimate kangaroo court’
Keith Jones, 46
Man charged in deadly Upstate hotel shooting denied bond
Multi-vehicle crash
I-85 south moving again after crashes in Spartanburg County
Arson arrest
Anderson man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges