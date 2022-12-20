Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday.

Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.

Service information for Judy Balziser has not yet been released, according to the restaurant.

Two Chefs serves deli sandwiches, salad, and soup made with local ingredients and the restaurant advertises non-GMO cheeses, milk and produce in their market.

