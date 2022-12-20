McDowell Co. deputies looking for missing woman last seen leaving her home

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 16.

Mary Theresa Basham, 46, was last seen leaving her home on Comfy Cove Drive in Old Fort, according to deputies.

Basham is described as five foot six and 140 pounds with short pink hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a dark colored t-shirt.

Deputies said it is possible Basham is in the Banner Elk Area of Avery County.

Anyone with information on Mary Basham’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 828-652-2237.

