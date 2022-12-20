Professor says he was ‘disturbed’ by swastika banner in Charlottesville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chris Healy says he hasn’t attended a political rally since the day he was photographed standing in Charlottesville, Va. more than five years ago.

According to his attorney, the computer science professor wasn’t there when self-proclaimed neo-Nazi James Fields crashed his car into a group of Unite the Right counterprotesters on Aug. 12, 2017. Dozens of people were injured and 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed.

“He didn’t know her, never met her, and to his knowledge he never saw her,” Healy’s attorney Stephen Brown said in a statement on Tuesday.

Healy says he left downtown Charlottesville around noon and didn’t know about the hate crime until he heard it on a news report later that night.

Last week Healy filed a lawsuit against Furman University, where he has worked since 1999, claiming breach of contract after he was suspended from teaching in September when pictures of him at the rally resurfaced.

The photographs captured by the Associated Press show Healy in a hat, button-down shirt and loafers, standing in a crowd where people are brandishing symbols of white supremacy like a large swastika flag and an SS bolts tattoo.

Healy was at the event to oppose the removal of a monument for Confederate General Robert E. Lee and said he was “uncomfortable” with the crowd when FOX Carolina asked about his reaction to the other people attending the rally.

“My client had a very negative reaction to the entire event,” attorney Brown said. “He was particularly disturbed seeing the swastika banner because it has nothing to do with General Lee and only serves to discredit the message he was there to convey. At the same time, he was equally disturbed by the counter-protestors and their aggressiveness.”

Brown said many of the counterprotesters at the event were “clearly looking for a fight.” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen described the victims of the attack in Charlottesville, including Heyer, as peaceful protesters.

“The bottom line is that the entire event was uncomfortable for Dr. Healy, not what he went to Charlottesville to take part in,” Brown said.

He refuted other allegations that anti-fascist groups have posted about Healy on social media since he was identified.

“My client has no knowledge of any entity or group known as ‘Ignite the Right,’” Brown said. “Perhaps that is the chosen group name of the liars posting false information about him online. He is not a member of the British National Party. He has never created online dating profiles posing as someone else. However, he has readily admitted that his image was captured in photographs as he was present in Charlottesville, Virginia on the August 2017, day in question.”

Below is the full statement released in response to FOX Carolina’s questions for Healy:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.