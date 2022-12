Are you looking for something a little lighter to add to your holiday spread? Chef Veera Gaul is sharing her recipe for an arugula, orange and radish salad that brings sweet and savory flavors, and vibrant colors.

Find the recipe and learn more about Chef Veera here.

Chef Veera Gaul's arugula, orange & radish salad. (Margaret Burnquist)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.