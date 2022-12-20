Man charged in deadly Upstate hotel shooting to appear in court

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a victim died overnight following a shooting at a Red Roof Inn on Monday night.

Deputies said they responded to the hotel located along Pottery Road around 7:29 p.m. on Dec. 19.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the back. Deputies said she was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, she later passed away overnight.

The coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old Venecia Miranda Woodruff.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Keith Anthony Jones was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said Jones is the one who called 911, stating someone had shot his baby. So deputies, initially assumed they were responding to a child that had been hurt.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

This is an active investigation, according to deputies. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.