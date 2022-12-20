Transport for Troops takes ‘financial burden and stress’ off military PCS moves

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are over 1.3 million active-duty service members who are part of the nation’s largest employer. And each year, many military members must make what’s called a permanent change of station or PCS. They’re often costly and one local nonprofit is helping ease the burden.

1st Lt. Taylor Liamero is a U.S. Air Force officer in the logistics readiness field.

“Readiness is being ready to go whenever and wherever our nation needs us,” Liamero said. “We’re taking care of supply, fuel, and vehicle maintenance.”

And her Logistics Readiness Squadron keeps Air Force mission moving, in the air and on the ground.

“We do a bunch of things,” she said.

Her squadron is also responsible for ensuring service members have the smoothest PCS possible. But challenges come with the territory.

“We had a lot of boxes to say the least and it’s just really stressful,” she said.

Liamero was making the move from Hulburt Field Air Base, Forida to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the nation’s capital.

“We moved from a two-bedroom apartment and two bath and now into a three-bedroom condo here in Virginia,” she said.

Liamero started working on the move in August, just three months out from when she had to make the change. And while the military covers the shipment of household goods and offers some mileage reimbursement, the military doesn’t cover the cost for shipping a vehicle when relocating to a base stateside.

“We got a moving truck, and we did that whole process and it’s tough when thinking about having to move the vehicle, too,” she said.

Enter William Morden cofounder of Transport for Troops.

“Our mission is alleviating an everyday burden that people just don’t even think of,” he said.

Morden, a U.S. Army Iraq War veteran, served active-duty beginning in 2003 and quickly became aware of the financial burden with moving.

“I don’t think that the average person knows, and when they do know and they’re educated about it they’re kind of shocked because the assumption is ‘everybody in the military gets everything for free’ and the reality is not even that,” he said.

Like Liamero’s move: Shipping her vehicle would have set her back $1,500.

“Especially during a holiday season – it’s just such a relief,” she said.

After leaving active-duty, Morden became an independent freight broker for 12 years, who wanted to create a nonprofit to fill a void.

“After a few years, I realized half my customers are military and paying out of pocket and thought you know there’s got to be something that I can do to help,” he said.

To date, Transport for Troops has shipped almost 300 vehicles free of charge. It’s made possible thanks to partnerships with corporations like United Road in Greer, an industry leader in vehicle transportation.

“You’re moving from one point to another – and not only do you have a service requirement for the military and the U.S. government, but you’re also moving your family,” said Steve Jackson, United Road terminal manager. “There’s a lot that goes into that. And for us to provide one little ounce of relief, something that they don’t have to worry about, that’s small.”

Alleviating a less talked about military hurdle, one move at a time.

“Our goal is to ship 1,000 vehicles next year. So, we do want to have more people apply,” Morden said.

“It’s going to do wonders for our community across the United States,” Liamero added.

Want to join the Transport for Troops convoy? The nonprofit is accepting donations, looking for volunteers, and partners. To learn more visit here: https://transportfortroops.org/

