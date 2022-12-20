Unborn baby dies following overnight shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people injured and killed an unborn child on Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the Gardens at Parkway apartments in Greenwood after someone reported gunshots.

According to officers, two victims had already been taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries before they arrived. One of the victims was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the other victim was a woman who was nine months pregnant that was shot in the back. She survived, but sadly her unborn child died following the incident.

The suspect, Javier Williams, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. Officers added that other charges could come later.

