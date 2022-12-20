Wife of Upstate Trooper critically injured in hit-and-run gives update of his condition

One thing we have learned is that God never sends evil or bad to teach us but instead He does bring good out of a bad situation. He has continued to bless us through this tragic event and we continue to be amazed by this community and the support they have shown us. We hope that the viewers and public understand the weight of our thankful hearts.

Honestly? Devin’s recovery is a constant battle. We start to make progress in one area and discover new problems in another. He’s in 10 hours of therapy a week, averages 12-15 appointments a month, and is still in a neck brace and wheelchair.

Later next month, if his tibia and fibula appear to be healing nicely, he might be authorized to start putting weight on his leg. We are praying for complete bone restoration so he can continue improving and look ahead to walking again!

We also look forward to seeing if his neck brace can come off starting next month, as his neck injury has left him in a brace for 9 weeks already, and we have another 2 weeks+ to go!

He now has hearing loss in his right ear and experiencing dizziness, we are still waiting for approval to see a specialist. We hope that it is a simple remedy, but we've learned throughout this event that nothing is simple when you're hit at full speed by a vehicle.

The optic nerves that travel to the base of the brain aren't functioning properly, impacting his right eye. We aren't sure if it's temporary swelling causing pressure and temporarily influencing the nerve, or if it's more damage.

Parts of his brain literally tore from impact, and we aren't sure, yet, of just how permanent the damage is and exactly what will be impacted from this traumatic brain injury.

On top of all of this, he has significant nerve damage. He's lost sensation in certain areas, feels pain when he shouldn't, and is sensitive to temperatures. We don't leave the house without a heating blanket, fleece lines clothes with extra jackets, and warming the vehicles extensively.

With his current status, specifically, the eye and brain, if we don’t see cognitive improvement or eye improvement, he will not be cleared to return to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and will lose any law enforcement career. This is, by far, the most devastating unknown for all of us. Anyone in this line of work will tell you it’s a calling, it’s a lifestyle, and it’s an honor. To lose that, can make you feel like you’ve lost your identity.

We have to constantly remind ourselves that our identity is not in your profession, status, or degree. It's in God. However, it is much easier said than done.

We serve a Mighty God. If my husband is to return to work, God will provide the healing that is needed. If God wants us somewhere else, He'll make it clear and we will be humble servants.

We are grateful to all those who have helped us plan ahead like the Serve and Connect Foundation, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Troopers Association are just 3 groups that have helped us immensely (not to mention MULTIPLE police departments, fire departments, organizations, foundations, and civilians!)

We pray for the opportunity for Devin to return to work and we pray for complete restoration and mending of his body; however, we have to think long-term. We have to prepare for him to be permanently out of job, or to be on workman’s compensation for years to come, receiving less than 67% of his income. We are focusing on saving, minimizing bills, and providing for our 6 children in the years to come!

We are, what I like to say, cautiously optimistic about the route to recovery. We look forward to all the healing that is yet to come.

Sincerely,

The Kugler Family