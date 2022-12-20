Woodmont community remembers Heidi Payne

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few months ago, the Woodmont Lacrosse team shaved their heads in support of Heidi Payne. The mom of their teammate Cooper and a woman battling cancer. Last week, she passed away. On Monday night, the community gathered to remember and honor the woman she was.

“The effect that mom has left on people to help do this has been amazing.” Cooper Payne, Woodmont lacrosse athlete, said.

Hundreds gather to mourn the loss of Heidi Payne.

“It showed how much of a fighter she was and how much she meant to our community,” Houston Trotter, Cooper’s lacrosse teammate, said. “Because she always brought joy to the room and light no matter where she went.”

The Woodmont lacrosse team uplifts one of their brothers while he grieves.

“I’m trying my best to like make sure he’s not going through it alone,” Landon LaGro, Cooper’s lacrosse teammate, said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like for this to happen to him. Right now he needs everything. All the support he can get.”

Candles flickering in the cold night. A solemn scene of remembrance.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.” Trotter said.

Support means everything to the Payne Family.

“It’s been super special to me and with Heidi as well,” Rusty Payne, Cooper’s father and Heidi’s husband, said. “We had so many people in the community reach out and help support us.”

“It’s really been able to help me cope from what’s happened,” Cooper Payne said. “And not feel alone.”

“It’s been a roller coaster. Very upsetting,” Lola Payne, Cooper’s sister, said. “But, people are always here for me and I’m very thankful for that.”

The family had one final goodbye to Heidi. Balloons with a message written on them.

“I wrote I lub you and I miss you.” Rusty Payne said.

“Felt like I was able to talk to her and be able to hear what we’re saying or read what we’re saying.” Cooper Payne said.

“I felt like I was with her,” Lola Payne said. “And she was with me.”

The family released the balloons into the night sky. Lights inside the balloons flicked as the group ascended toward the sky, bearing the notes of love for a mother, a wife and a loved one.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.