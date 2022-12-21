4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.

During a search of the home, deputies said they found 800 fentanyl pills that totaled in 80 grams and had a street value of $16,000. They also found $1,464.

4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said the following people were charge:

Brittany Nicole Gettys - Her bond was set at $400,000. Trafficking opium or heroin Possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance Maintain dwelling for controlled substance Conspire to sell fentanyl

Kaitlyn Taylor Bernard - Her bond was set at $75,000. Conspire to sell fentanyl (2 counts) Felony possession controlled substance Maintain dwelling for controlled substance

Larence Arthur Meadows - His bond was set at $50,000. Possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance Felony possession of cocaine Possession of frug paraphernalia

Kortney Nichole Humphries - Her bond was set at $10,000. Attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fruad Felony possession controlled substance



