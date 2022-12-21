4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say

4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home.
4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.

During a search of the home, deputies said they found 800 fentanyl pills that totaled in 80 grams and had a street value of $16,000. They also found $1,464.

The Sheriff’s Office said the following people were charge:

  • Brittany Nicole Gettys - Her bond was set at $400,000.
    • Trafficking opium or heroin
    • Possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
    • Maintain dwelling for controlled substance
    • Conspire to sell fentanyl
  • Kaitlyn Taylor Bernard - Her bond was set at $75,000.
    • Conspire to sell fentanyl
    • (2 counts) Felony possession controlled substance
    • Maintain dwelling for controlled substance
  • Larence Arthur Meadows - His bond was set at $50,000.
    • Possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
    • Felony possession of cocaine
    • Possession of frug paraphernalia
  • Kortney Nichole Humphries - Her bond was set at $10,000.
    • Attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fruad
    • Felony possession controlled substance

