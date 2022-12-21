4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City.
Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
During a search of the home, deputies said they found 800 fentanyl pills that totaled in 80 grams and had a street value of $16,000. They also found $1,464.
The Sheriff’s Office said the following people were charge:
- Brittany Nicole Gettys - Her bond was set at $400,000.
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
- Maintain dwelling for controlled substance
- Conspire to sell fentanyl
- Kaitlyn Taylor Bernard - Her bond was set at $75,000.
- Conspire to sell fentanyl
- (2 counts) Felony possession controlled substance
- Maintain dwelling for controlled substance
- Larence Arthur Meadows - His bond was set at $50,000.
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Possession of frug paraphernalia
- Kortney Nichole Humphries - Her bond was set at $10,000.
- Attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fruad
- Felony possession controlled substance
