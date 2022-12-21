80-year-old Upstate trainer proving age is just a mindset

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Is 80 the new 30? One Upstate man is proving age doesn’t matter when it comes to accomplishing your goals.

“A fitness journey should be on everyone’s agenda,” said Harry King, a trainer at Planet Fitness in Greenville.

For King, exercise is key.

“I’ve always worked out and I’ve trained under trainers,” King explained. “I’ve been working on physical fitness most of my entire life.”

Whether it was playing sports in high school, training in the military or staying active outside of his job-- King always made it a priority. 22 years ago, he retired and started a business coaching practice.

“I always want to help people be better. My focus [with that coaching practice] is to help people grow their business,” King said.

That’s why when a training job opened at Planet Fitness off of Woodruff Road, King decided to add it to his resume.

“I went and got my certification and I got accepted.”

The 80-year-old coaching folks two ways. Now helping others gain confidence at the gym as well.

“Never ever let being out of shape be the reason you don’t do something,” King said.

For King, it’s all about taking baby steps.

“Set a goal. Once you set a goal, you know-- how can I reach that goal? Statistics show that if you live an active lifestyle both mentally and physical, you’re going to have a longer lifespan.”

As for when this senior will hang up his gym sneakers...

“I plan on being a trainer for a long time, I really love it,” King reflected.

With the New Year right around the corner, you may find yourself with a fitness New Year’s Resolution.

If you need a little jumpstart, you can even have Harry train you.

