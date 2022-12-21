Carolers from Project Search bring Christmas cheer to hospital patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of carolers brought smiles and joy to people at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown hospital. The singers were high school students in Greenville. It’s part of the internship program Project Search, which helps students with disabilities gain work skills.

“I don’t think the people that come realize what a blessing they are to the ones that are here,” patient Elaine Loucks said.

Loucks has been a patient at the hospital for several weeks. She was in a car accident a year ago and needed rehabilitation.

“I have not been able to listen to any Christmas music this year and I have missed that because I like Christmas music,” Loucks said.

She got quite the fill of live music Friday morning thanks to the carolers. The students visited six floors of the hospital to bring Christmas joy. Project Search workforce coordinator Cheryl Johnson said the students are in the program for one school year.

“They are developing transferable and marketable work skills so they can be employed in the community or if there are suitable jobs here then here at the hospital,” Johnson said.

She said the students learn about cleaning, sanitizing, stocking items and more. At the end of the semester they teach them the importance of giving back. Marques Hughey is one of the interns. During this time of year he takes on the role of Santa Claus.

“I hope to spread happiness, not just across the hospital, but to the entire world,” Hughey said.

Patients and workers at the hospital say the music was the highlight of their day.

“Oh gosh, it just makes me feel good,” hospital patient Claudia Dockins said. “I just feel like I had a bucket of fresh air.”

